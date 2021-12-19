ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport North rolls like thunder over Geneseo 69-33

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Muscatine Journal
 6 days ago

Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 69-33 in Illinois boys basketball on December 18. The Wildcats opened with a 21-12...

