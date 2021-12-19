ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas wins sliver medal for Team USA at FINA Short Course World Championships

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

ABU DHABI, UAE — Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas helped Team USA win a silver medal in the mixed 4x50 medley relay with a finish of 23.16 seconds as the leadoff backstroker on Saturday on day...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fina#Team Usa#Texas A M#Sliver#A M#Gastaldello
SwimInfo

Claire Curzan, Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay Set American Records at Short Course World Championships

Claire Curzan, Men’s 800 Freestyle Relay Set American Records at Short Course World Championships. Early- and late-session American records highlighted the efforts of the United States on the fourth day of the FINA Short Course World Championships. The action in Abu Dhabi for Team USA was jumpstarted by Claire Curzan setting national and World Junior records in the 50-meter butterfly and was capped by the men’s 800 freestyle relay establishing an American mark en route to the gold medal.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Ranomi Kromowidjojo Tops Field in 50 Fly (Women’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Ranomi Kromowidjojo Tops Loaded Field in 50 Butterfly; Claire Curzan Sets WJR(Live Women’s Updates) It didn’t take long for fireworks to explode on the fourth day of women’s action at the Short Course World Championships, as the Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and American Claire Curzan produced a spectacular show in the 50-meter butterfly in Abu Dhabi. It was Kromowidjojo who secured the gold medal, via the second-fastest time in historyy. Meanwhile, Curzan established a World Junior record en route to the bronze medal.
SWIMMING & SURFING
KBTX.com

Pickrem, Casas Claim Gold at Short Course Worlds

ABU DHABI, UAE -- Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem made her first trip to the podium, claiming individual Gold in the 200m IM, while Shaine Casas helped the 4x50m medley relay team tie for first and set a new American record at FINA Short Course World Championships Monday, held at Etihad Arena.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Two former Texas A&M swimmers earn medals on last day of FINA event

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Former Texas A&M swimmers Shaine Casas and Sydney Pickrem earned medals on the last day of the FINA Short Course World Championships on Tuesday. Casas took second in the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 48.81 seconds, and he helped the United States finish second in the 4x100 medley relay. Pickrem helped Canada finish second in the women’s 4x100 relay.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap) On the final day of the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock secured a gold medal and a new world record in the men’s 1500 freestyle, and in the very next event, Italy’s Alessandro Miressi edged out American Ryan Held to win gold in the men’s 100 free. Later, Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki came from behind to win the fourth short course world title of his career in the 200 back, and Nic Fink lowered his own American record to edge out Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas. COVID-19 made a significant impact on the Short Course World Championships this week in Abu Dhabi as numerous big-name swimmers were forced to miss events or pull out of the entire meet because of COVID-19 protocols, either a positive test or close contact with a swimmer who tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

Canadian swimmers reap record medal haul at short course worlds

Dan Barnes • Postmedia" The medals come in waves now: A Canadian-record dozen so far at the world short course championships that wrap up Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, six at the Tokyo Olympics; eight at the 2019 worlds and another six at Rio 2016, where Penny Oleksiak first shook the international swimming scene to its core.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

SW Biweekly – Shaine Casas: Back On Track As A New World Champion – On Sale Now!

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Shaine Casas. Just last season, he was the talk of college swimming. He won three individual events at NCAAs to go along with his U.S. national title from 2019. But as the eyes of the swimming world turned toward the Olympics, Casas was out of the picture. After turning pro in September, things have changed, and he is now a world champion. Also featured is Ryan Held, who broke a streak of bad timing with an individual World Championships medal and a relay gold; The Texas Longhorns are looking unstoppable in the upcoming 16th Men’s National Title; Klete Keller could testify against fellow coup plotters from the Jan. 6 insurrection; Villanova’s Milly Routledge keeps “proving them wrong”; Commentary piece on why allowing Lia Thomas to compete at NCAA Championships would establish an unfair setting; Taylor Bruck details struggle with an eating disorder; Adam Peaty reflects on beginning and ending a chapter in his life; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and more!
SWIMMING & SURFING
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women's tennis team signs Virginia transfer

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team signed two-time transfer Carson Branstine to its roster Tuesday. Branstine, who is from Orange, California, began her college career at Southern California then transferred to Virginia. She sat out the 2020-21 season with an injury. Watch Now: Related Video.
TENNIS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M freshman track & field athlete dies in auto accident

Texas A&M freshman Chance Gibson, who was on the cross country and track & field teams, died in an automobile accident Saturday at 11:20 a.m. Gibson was returning home to the Houston area for the holiday break, the school said Sunday in a release. Gibson, who was a two-sport athlete...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
dallassun.com

Always a dream to win a World Championship medal: Kidambi Srikanth

By Vivek Prabhakar SinghNew Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Kidambi Srikanth became the first Indian badminton player to win a silver medal in the men's singles event at the recently BWF World Championship 2021 in Huelva in Spain. The 28-year-old shuttler from Guntur missed out on gold but is still happy to make it to the final.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Records Roundup At 2021 FINA SC World Championships

SCM (25m) The 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships concluded today from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates but not before multiple World, World Junior, Continental, National and Championships Records bit the dust over the course of this 6-day affair. All told, 4 World Records, 13 Championships Records and 5 World...
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy