Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas wins sliver medal for Team USA at FINA Short Course World Championships

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Shaine Casas. Just last season, he was the talk of college swimming. He won three individual events at NCAAs to go along with his U.S. national title from 2019. But as the eyes of the swimming world turned toward the Olympics, Casas was out of the picture. After turning pro in September, things have changed, and he is now a world champion. Also featured is Ryan Held, who broke a streak of bad timing with an individual World Championships medal and a relay gold; The Texas Longhorns are looking unstoppable in the upcoming 16th Men’s National Title; Klete Keller could testify against fellow coup plotters from the Jan. 6 insurrection; Villanova’s Milly Routledge keeps “proving them wrong”; Commentary piece on why allowing Lia Thomas to compete at NCAA Championships would establish an unfair setting; Taylor Bruck details struggle with an eating disorder; Adam Peaty reflects on beginning and ending a chapter in his life; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and more!

