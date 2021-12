It’s fair to say that non-fungible tokens, better known by its acronym NFT, continue to be extremely polarising. Even in our office, there are some who own NFTs while others aren’t fans of it. Nevertheless, one thing that’s for certain is that their value continues to go on the rise. One new NFT to join the club is that of the world’s first SMS, put up for auction by Vodafone, that just sold for a whopping €107,000 (~RM507,987.27).

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO