True holiday cheer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Giving back instead of getting gifts is a popular trend you might have heard of this holiday season. This year, the Lauro family has decided this is for them and they’re going with a new approach. “We really wanted to do something to give back to the community and just experience something different for the kids.. richer, more fuller experiences,” Amanda Lauro said. She said these past two years have made them take a deeper look at what’s truly important. “It makes you think about other people and their situations and how alone they can feel and how we can give back...

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO