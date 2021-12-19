Watch now: Cook, Huskers discuss national title loss — 'I'm a very, very proud coach'

The talk of the town in college football on Wednesday has been about which team will replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies dropped out due to COVID-19 complications. It looks like Wake Forest has found a new opponent. According to James Kratch and Keith Sargeant of...
Huskers take film sessions 'constructively,' respond with hot-shooting night to down Kennesaw State. The Huskers hit 15 three-pointers, their most under Fred Hoiberg, and shot 53% from the field while rolling to an 88-74 win.
Comments / 0