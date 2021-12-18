ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UT ranked No. 1 Texas university

By Ubah Moallim
thedailytexan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article first appeared in the November 5 flipbook. According to the 2022 U.S. News Best Global Universities Rankings, UT ranked first of all Texas universities and is ranked No. 43 globally. The ranking considered the University’s research reputation, publications, conferences and international collaborations against more...

thedailytexan.com

Houston Chronicle

3 Texas public universities offer best quality and diversity statewide in new U.S. News ranking

Some Texas public universities excel in overall quality, while others are known for cultivating an ethnically diverse student body. But, achieving both is more unusual. The University of Texas at Austin, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas at Dallas each took top five spots in statewide rankings of both categories by US News & World Report.
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

UTSA becomes the first San Antonio university to earn prestigious ranking

The University of Texas at San Antonio is now the first college in San Antonio to receive the highest research classification. Indiana University’s Center on Postsecondary Research released the 2021 Carnegie classifications Thursday, December 16, moving UTSA up from Research 2 to Research 1 and solidifying it as a "very high research activity" doctoral institution.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ucmerced.edu

UC Merced Leaps Up in Nature Index’s Young University Rankings

UC Merced has earned the distinction of ranking No. 20 among the world's Rising Young Universities, according to the just-released Nature Index 2021 Young Universities — the only U.S. institution to place in the top 25. Among the leading 150 Young Universities, UC Merced ranks No. 80, and for...
MERCED, CA
keranews.org

3 Texas universities receive 'red light' rating for freedom of expression

The study analyzed the written free expression policies of close to 500 colleges and universities. Three Texas schools were ranked harshly and given “red light” status for restrictive speech policies, while most Texas schools earned a “yellow light” rating, which is average. Three Texas universities received...
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Education
tamu.edu

Six Texas A&M University Faculty Members Named Regents Professors

The Board of Regents for The Texas A&M University System has named six Texas A&M University faculty members as the 2021 Regents Professor recipients.The Regents Professor title was created in 1996 by the Texas A&M Board of Regents. The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System honors individuals at the rank of professor or equivalent whose distinguished performance in teaching, research, and service has been exemplary. The award is the highest honor bestowed by the Texas A&M System on faculty members. The performance of those selected is considered commendable and worthy of recognition for their impact not only on their institution or agency, but also the community, the state of Texas, and/or at the national and international levels.Being designated as a Regents Professor carries significant responsibilities. Regents Professors function as role models within the Texas A&M University System and, at the request of their chief executive officer or the chancellor, the Regents Professor may also serve in ceremonial and professional capacities during System-wide activities.
COLLEGES
College Media Network

Texas public universities to partner for data science camp

With a high demand for a data science workforce that has a broad understanding of conventional energy, five major Texas public universities, including UH, are setting up a path to the industry. The University will be leading a project in collaboration with UH-Downtown, UH-Victoria, UH-Clear Lake and Sam Houston State...
TEXAS STATE
concordia.edu

Concordia University Texas Earns 7 Intelligent.com Awards

Intelligent.com, a trusted resource guide for colleges and universities, ranks Concordia University Texas in seven of the top 2022 degree programs in the U.S. for degree programs at the undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels. Concordia's Top-Ranking Degree Programs. Intelligent.com identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength,...
AUSTIN, TX
Person
Amelia Robinson
The Tribune

University of Northern Colorado nursing receives top state and national rankings

The University of Northern Colorado School of Nursing was recently recognized for top-ranked programs on state and national levels. The school was ranked No. 1 in Colorado for its R.N. to B.S.N. program by www.nursingprocess.org, a website with nursing education and career information. An R.N. is a registered nurse, and a BSN is a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
COLLEGES
myaggienation.com

Stover leaving Texas A&M AgriLife Research for developing university program

Patrick Stover announced in a press release Thursday he would not seek reappointment as vice chancellor and as dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M University and as director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, finishing out his terms for those positions at the end of December. Instead, Stover...
COLLEGES
Moore News

Texas ranks 21st on CATO Institute Freedom Index

(The Center Square) – Compared to red state Florida, which ranks as the second-freest state in the U.S., Texas ranks 21st, according to a newly published report by the CATO Institute. The report shows that Texans lost overall freedom over the past 20 years and ranks near last when...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech University and Lubbock Christian University sign updated articulation agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, representatives from both Texas Tech University and Lubbock Christian University met to sign an updated articulation agreement between both institutions. An articulation agreement is a formal partnership between two or more institutions of higher education generally focused on providing a seamless transfer for students.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University System ends vaccine mandate for federal contractors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many working people, including those at Texas A&M University, are waiting to see how President Biden’s vaccine mandates play out in court. A federal judge blocked the latest mandate for federally contracted employees, which would have required the employees to be vaccinated or provide a personal or medical exemption by early next year. The mandate was in effect through the Texas A&M University system but has since been halted.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Houston Chronicle

UT-San Antonio and Baylor become the latest Texas universities to achieve Carnegie Tier One research status

The University of Texas at San Antonio and Baylor University have become the latest universities in the state to achieve the prestigious ranking for research activity often referred to as Carnegie Tier One. The designation is awarded by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and is based on the level of research activity conducted at a university.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

HOUSTON — She did it! Houston's Megan Thee Stallion is now Megan Thee Graduate!. The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" walked across the stage Saturday at Texas Southern University's 2021 winter commencement ceremony. She received her bachelor's degree from the university's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Shortly after walking across...
HOUSTON, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT Austin to expand indigenous language courses next semester

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 22 flipbook. UT will offer online courses on four different Indigenous languages next spring that will be available for any student to access. The University’s Indigenous Languages Initiative developed the courses to “promote and revitalize” Indigenous languages, according to their...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Sweden
thedailytexan.com

UT linguistics professor elected president of Linguistic Society of America

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the December 2 broadsheet. The Linguistic Society of America elected a UT professor as its president for the first time since 1973, for a one-year term starting in 2023. Linguistics professor Anthony Woodbury will serve a one-year term as vice president in...
COLLEGES

