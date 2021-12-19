ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, CA

2 Dead After Pursuit Suspect Crashes Into Home

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

HIGHLAND (CBSLA) – A high-speed pursuit of a kidnapping suspect Friday in San Bernardino County ended when the vehicle crashed into a residence, killing two of the three occupants inside the fleeing vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkpRD_0dQt6LNn00

Dec. 17, 2021

According to authorities, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Highland Station observed a gray Toyota Tundra at around 4:14 p.m. The truck matched the description of vehicle stolen during a kidnapping.

The driver of the gray Tundra, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Lara of Redlands, was known to be armed and dangerous.

Police said that Lara immediately began to speed north on Weaver Street, when officers pulled in behind him. Lara ran a stop sign at Baseline Road, where he lost control of the vehicle, veering left and colliding with a residence near the intersection of Clear View Lane and Weaver Street.

The home was occupied a single resident and his dog. Both were evacuated to safety, though it is unclear if either were injured. The home was heavily damaged.

A 49-year-old male and a 32-year-old female who had been in the vehicle with Lara were both killed in the crash and declared dead at the scene. Neither of the deceased victims, according to Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, were the kidnapping victims.

Lara was taken into custody and treated for his injuries at a local hospital, officials said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call 909-477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the we-Tip Hotline at 1-800–78-CRIME or go to wetip.com.

Comments / 15

Virgo-9-Express
2d ago

God always a plan; it never goes any way, but the way it was meant to be. We have no idea karmic wise, their soul's paths. You can assume Lara has more work, lessons to face on earth. He'll get what he is due, at some point - worry about maybe who needs a meal or helping one without basic needs of life. Lara made his choices; we all do.

Reply
3
Meeshy
2d ago

I'm glad the innocent person and the dog in the house weren't killed.🙏

Reply
10
Betty
2d ago

and of course the criminal wasn't killed...the way it usually goes.

Reply
14
 

