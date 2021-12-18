ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL-League announces enhanced COVID-19 measures amid rise in cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday.

The NHL on Friday shut down nL1N2T222S the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least Dec. 26 because of COVID-19 concerns, a move that brings to 20 the total number of games postponed so far by the league this season.

The league said in a statement on Saturday that the enhanced COVID-19 measures will be in place at least until Jan. 7.

"These enhanced measures will remain in effect through the Holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated no later than Jan. 7, 2022, by the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA)," the statement here read. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl League#Omicron#Nhlpa
Yakima Herald Republic

NHL notebook: How safe are fans still attending games amid league's COVID-19 outbreaks?

Dec. 19—With many NHL games across North America postponed this week, there's plenty of evidence a pause of any sort will give players and staffs a chance to recover. That's why, as of Saturday night, five NHL clubs went on official pauses through the holiday break and two more — Toronto and Vancouver — had games postponed through the week with more than 100 players, nearly 15 percent of the league, in protocols.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
jack1065.com

NHL-League, players’ body agree early holiday break amid COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players’ body have agreed to begin their holiday break after Tuesday’s matches, they said in a joint statement. The regular season schedule is set to resume on Dec. 27, they added in Monday’s statement. Several teams in...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

NHL Takes Drastic Measures Amid COVID-19 Troubles

COVID-19 has been ravaging through the United States and Canada due to the Omicron variant. The NBA, NFL, and NHL have had significant outbreaks as of late, and every single league has been trying to figure out what to do. In the NBA and NFL, games have been postponed, and in the NFL, it has been the same story, but worse. With all of the cross border games that have taken place, 49 games have had to be postponed, all while 11 teams have shut down due to COVID outbreaks.
NHL
Whittier Daily News

NHL officially withdraws from Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

As expected, the NHL pulled the plug on participating in the Winter Olympics in February in Beijing, citing the need to reschedule league games postponed this month due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases sparked by the omicron variant in North America. The league and its players association made the announcement jointly Wednesday morning.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Sharks Season Placed On Holiday Pause Amid Growing COVID Concerns

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The National Hockey League has decided to start its holiday break a little early this year amid mounting concerns over a rise in new COVID cases among the players on teams both in the United States and in Canada. The San Jose Sharks already had games this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers cancelled. Now their practice facility will be closed at least until Sunday. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20...
NHL
Reuters

Scottish winter break brought forward amidst COVID-19 surge

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Scottish Premiership's winter break has been brought forward to start after Sunday's fixtures to lessen the impact of ground capacities being cut to 500 because of the COVID-19 surge. Clubs including Celtic had asked the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) to bring forward its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy