ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Focused On Starting 'New Era' With A Win

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNO3O_0dQt5Vvc00

NORMAN, Oklahoma - While Sooner fans are waiting for a decision from freshman QB Caleb Williams, one OU veteran explains how and why ending the season with a win is important.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#Ou
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
757
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy