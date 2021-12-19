ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/18/21

By Gino Recchia
NBC26
 3 days ago

After seeing some light snowfall earlier today, the next few days will be dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens with calming winds. There might...

www.nbc26.com

WJCL

Chilly now...but a big warm up is looming for Christmas Day

A cold and wet start to winter will quickly be erased this week as sunshine and milder temperatures return to the forecast. The warmer than average temperatures will arrive just in time for Christmas Day across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Along with milder temperatures, the forecast looks dry through this coming weekend.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 12-22-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, December 22. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 36° to a high of 60°. Sunrise is 6:41 AM and Sunset 4:52 PM . Sunny . There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
wpsdlocal6.com

Tuesday Night Forecast 12/21/21

Tracking rising temperatures and shower chances later this week. This will be one of the warmest Christmas' in our history on Saturday.
mypanhandle.com

Morning Forecast 12-22-21

Good morning, patch fog dispersed along with the sunrise this morning, and we look forward to sunny conditions throughout the day. High-pressure pushing into the Southeast will keep temperatures cool this afternoon and evening. High temperatures stay in the lower 60s. Overnight tonight, brisk northwesterly flow pushes temperatures lower, with...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures In The Teens Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold morning is ahead. Wednesday morning is going to be much colder as we start the day in the teens and 20s. Temperatures will only climb to the low 30s with sunny skies. Brrrrr…. it's a much colder morning. Single digit wind chills for many! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lXjx6xO2KU — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 22, 2021 Temperatures climb through the 40s tomorrow. By Christmas Eve, temperatures reach the 50s. There s a chance for showers by the end of the week but rain amounts appear minimal.
CHICAGO, IL

