Soprano Tasha Koontz Joins Athlone Artists

It’s extremely few and far between, despite sharing a lot of common methods and sounds, that ambient music that can truly be called meditative and EDM cross paths in a way that make them actually cross over. Quite often new age music is just a little too woo with not enough pop or dance cachet to light up the average EDM fan, and of course EDM is generally a bit too charged and fast for the spa or yurt. There are, however, a handful of artists who have truly cracked that code and successfully blurred the lines between ambient and dance. Massive Attack, Moby and Morcheeba come to mind pretty quickly on the EDM side of things, while acts like Rasa or Mohamed Assani may be tagged as more meditative but which translate to other genres and settings.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO