ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Soprano Tasha Koontz Joins Athlone Artists

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthlone Artists has announced that soprano Tasha Koontz has joined their roster of talent. A frequent performer with the San Diego Opera, Koontz is set to return in the 2022-23 season as Nella in “Gianni Schicchi,” and Genovieffa in “Suor Angelica.” Her musical education began at an early age,...

operawire.com

Comments / 1

Related
operawire.com

Dr. Derrell Acon Appointed to New Opera Philadelphia Position

Opera Philadelphia has announced the appointment of award-winning activist, arts administrator, and bass-baritone Dr. Derrell Acon to the position of Vice President of People Operations & Inclusion. Dr. Acon will join the senior management team at Opera Philadelphia on Jan. 10, 2022, and will also continue to serve as associate...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Northwestern University#Athlone Artists#The San Diego Opera#The Episcopal Church#The Ff Collective
operawire.com

Soprano Jurate Švedaitė and Moniuszko Choir Highlight Annual Free Polish Christmas Concert Celebration

(Credit: Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra official website) The Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra has announced that it will present its free Annual Polish Christmas Concert Celebration at First Church of Christ Congregational in New Britain. The concert, which is set for Dec. 17, 2021, will feature soprano Jurate Švedaitė and Moniuszko...
RELIGION
operawire.com

Rockwood Music Hall 2021-22 Review: Felix Jarrar’s ‘Too Hot to Handel’

There are two certainties during the holiday season: Santa and countless performances of Händel’s “Messiah.” The two collided on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, when composer and pianist Felix Jarrar brought his subversive rendition of Part one of the baroque masterpiece to Rockwood Music Hall, this on the same day as the infamous bacchanal that is New York’s SantaCon.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Opera Rara to Record ‘Il Proscritto’ with Ramón Vargas & Sally Matthews

Opera Rara Artistic Director and 19th-century opera specialist Carlo Rizzi is set to conduct and record Mercadante’s “Il proscritto.”. This will be the first performance of one of Mercadante’s most daring and innovative scores since its Naples premiere in 1842. The restored version comes from its original manuscript, which weaves a tragic tale of lost love and political treachery during the rule of Oliver Cromwell.
PERFORMING ARTS
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Chawa Lilith Joins the Few Truly Universal Meditative Artists With ‘Euphonious’ EP

It’s extremely few and far between, despite sharing a lot of common methods and sounds, that ambient music that can truly be called meditative and EDM cross paths in a way that make them actually cross over. Quite often new age music is just a little too woo with not enough pop or dance cachet to light up the average EDM fan, and of course EDM is generally a bit too charged and fast for the spa or yurt. There are, however, a handful of artists who have truly cracked that code and successfully blurred the lines between ambient and dance. Massive Attack, Moby and Morcheeba come to mind pretty quickly on the EDM side of things, while acts like Rasa or Mohamed Assani may be tagged as more meditative but which translate to other genres and settings.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
operawire.com

Lyric Fest Presents ‘Yiddishe Nightingale,’ a Short History of the American Yiddish Theater

Lyric Fest presents three performances of “Yiddishe Nightingale,” a special concert on the history of the American Yiddish Theater. The concerts will showcase a repertoire that hails from the Ashkenazi traditions of many Central European countries. The performances will feature mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Shammash and baritone Thom King alongside pianist Zalmen Mlotek.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Othalie Graham to Perform Concert at Empress Theatre

The Vallejo Center for the Arts has announced that the Empress Theatre will reopen after two-year long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic with a special concert featuring Canadian American dramatic soprano Othalie Graham. The concert, which will take place on Jan. 15, 2022, will be dedicated to the great German...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Iréne Theorin & Christopher Ventris Lead ‘Die Walküre’ at Icelandic Opera

(Credits: Chris Gloag / Tanja Niemann) The Icelandic Opera has announced that it will stage Wagner’s iconic work “Die Walküre.”. The opera will star Iréne Theorin as Brünnhilde, Ólafur Kjartan Sigurõarson in the role of Wotan, Christopher Ventris as Siegmund, Claire Rutter as Sieglinde, Christa Mayer as Fricka, and Kristinn Sigmundsson in the role of Hunding. Eva Ollikainen conducts the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra in a production by Julia Burbach.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

English Touring Opera Announces Spring 2022 Performances

(Credit: English Touring Opera official website) The English Touring Opera has announced its 2022 spring performances. Puccini’s “La bohème” features Francesca Chiejina and Paula Sides as Mimì; Jenny Stafford and April Koyejo-Audiger in the role of Musetta; and Luciano Botelho and Thomas Elwin as Rodolfo. The cast is rounded out by Michel de Souza, Jerome Knox, Trevor Eliot Bowes, Themba Mvula, Matthew McKinney, Robert Lewis, and Phil Wilcox. Dionysis Grammenos conducts a production by James Conway and Christopher Moon-Little.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Andrea Bocelli Releases New Single

World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has released the new single “Hallelujah” with his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The track comes from the live record-breaking holiday live stream “Believe in Christmas.” The rendition of Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah” marks Virginia Bocelli’s musical debut and the duet showcases the family’s incredible vocal harmonies and taps into the special bond that exists between parent and child.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Angela Meade, Maria Josè Siri & Amartuvshin Enkhbat Lead the Teatro Carlo Felice’s 2022 Season

The Teatro Carlo Felice di Genova has announced its 2022 season. The season opens with a double bill of Pergolesi’s “La serva padrona” and Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” in a production by Luca Micheletti. Pergolesi’s opera is set to star Luca Micheletti, Elisa Balbo, and Giorgio Bongiovanni while Bernstein’s will star Luca Micheletti, Elisa Balbo, Melania Maggiore, Manuel Pierattelli, and Andrea Porta.
THEATER & DANCE
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Billboard

Andrea Bocelli and His Son Matteo on Sharing the Stage & Christmas Traditions

As the most famous living opera singer on earth, Andrea Bocelli is a global superstar whose decades-long career has garnered the Italian tenor international acclaim and crossover appeal, earning nine top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and an international hit with his signature song, “Con te partirò.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy