Othalie Graham to Perform Concert at Empress Theatre

The past few nights spent at metal shows have been amazing. The energy, the thrill– it was seriously exactly what I needed to bring me back down to earth after living in what seems like a daydream for the past week or so but I was ready to get lost in dreamland again and what better way to do that than to go to a musical. Okay, if you don’t know me, I know this is coming from left field but I absolutely adore musicals. Everything from the old classics to the new hits, I just love the theatre and will take any chance I can get to go experience a new performance. The performance came in the form of Anastasia on Wednesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO