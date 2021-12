Germany and Portugal are among European countries to announce they are introducing fresh Covid curbs going into the new year to limit the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant currently ripping through the continent.New German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that New Year's Eve celebrations will be restricted to 10 people while football matches and other large sporting events will take place without fans and spectators.Portugal premier Antonio Costa announced similar measures and also ordered nightclubs and bars to shut from Christmas Day. People are being told to work from home for at least two weeks also...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO