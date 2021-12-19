ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Derrell Acon Appointed to New Opera Philadelphia Position

By Francisco Salazar
Opera Philadelphia has announced the appointment of award-winning activist, arts administrator, and bass-baritone Dr. Derrell Acon to the position of Vice President of People Operations & Inclusion. Dr. Acon will join the senior management team at Opera Philadelphia on Jan. 10, 2022, and will also continue to serve as...

