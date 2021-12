Gresham High School Choirs to perform first live concert after 2 year long hiatus Gresham High School Choirs will perform their Winter Choir Concert at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, at Gresham High School, 1200 N. Main Ave. Admission is free, but masks are required. Alumni in attendance are invited to sing the Hallelujah Chorus. Janine Kirstein, Gresham High School's choral director, said that the winter concert has been a long standing tradition for the school and the community and is happy to continue it this year. "We are very excited to be performing in our new auditorium after having to wait almost two years because of COVID," said Kirstein. {loadposition sub-article-01}

