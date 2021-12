Blizzard has released another quarterly update regarding Diablo 4. With this, we learned more about the systems featured in the game. A few days ago, people associated with Blizzard Entertainment revealed that before the end of the year we will receive new information on Diablo 4. We did not have to wait long, because yesterday a new Infernal Quarterly has been published. Thanks to it we got to know many interesting details about the upcoming hack'n'slash game.

