Dangerously high wind will keep NASA’s newest space telescope on the ground for at least an extra day, with the launch now targeted for Saturday — Christmas Day — at the earliest.NASA announced the latest delay Tuesday. Upper-level high wind could force a rocket off-course or even damage or destroy it.The James Webb Space Telescope will soar from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, aboard a European Ariane rocket. Launch managers will meet again Wednesday to assess the weather. The $10 billion infrared observatory is considered the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, in orbit since 1990.During a...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 HOURS AGO