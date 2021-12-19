Tomcats remain unbeaten

ALBANY — The Trimble Tomcats faced a third-quarter deficit on Saturday against the Caldwell Redskins and their scoring machine, Bede Lori.

Lori, a junior guard and one of the top scorers in the state, had 26 points through three quarters.

Lori proved to be a dangerous threat, but it was the Tomcats’ overall team effort that eventually won the day.

Trimble surged past Caldwell in the second half, winning 65-51 in the Alley Classic at Alexander High School.

The Tomcats remained unbeaten at 5-0, while Caldwell (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

Lori, who scored his 1,000th career point last year as a sophomore, finished with 31 points on 10 of 19 shooting. However, he was held to five fourth-quarter points as the Tomcats pulled away.

“He’s a nice player, but if we had a choice of having a team or having an individual, we’d much rather have the team,” Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said.

The Tomcats outscored the Redskins 31-13 over the final 12 minutes and 48 seconds.

It was all in the defensive effort, as Caldwell was held scoreless for a stretch of 5 minutes and 26 seconds in the second half.

“The first half, I think they were 11 of 15 from 2, all in the paint,” Caldwell said. “All driving layups. That’s not the way we play defense. We stop the ball, and if they throw it out and make the shot, so be it. I thought we did a much better job of stopping them in the second half.”

Caldwell was just 2 of 12 from the field in the final quarter. Ten of its 14 turnovers also came in the second half.

The Redskins were just 2 of 21 from 3-point range. Lori was 2 of 8 from long range, with the rest of his teammates missing all 13 of their 3-point shots.

The Tomcats had key contributions up and down the lineup. Blake Guffey led the way with 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting, adding 16 rebounds and two blocked shots.

Guffey and Lori were both Division IV second team all-Ohio selections a year ago, and the two combined to put on a show on Saturday.

Tyler Weber also had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, including making a pair of second-half 3-pointers.

“Tyler’s an unsung hero,” Caldwell said. “He does a lot of things for us. Plays great defense, shoots the ball well.”

While multiple defenders took turns on Lori throughout the night, Tucker Dixon drew the assignment most of the evening. He went toe-to-toe against Lori, also scoring 12 points with three assists on the offensive end.

“I don’t worry about Tucker’s defense too much,” Caldwell said. “He guarded (Will) Schlabach from Berlin Hiland, (Alexander’s Kyler) D’Augustino, he knows he can get after people.”

Austin Wisor knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, scoring 11 points for the Tomcats.

The Tomcats faced a second-half deficit for the first time this season, as Lori beat the halftime buzzer with a deep 3 for a 28-27 Caldwell lead.

The third quarter didn’t start well for the Tomcats. Lori scored six quick points, and Guffey picked up his third foul. Caldwell led 38-34 when Tyce Devolld scored on a drive to the basket.

Like they did all night, the Tomcats would have an answer. Weber found Dixon for a layup, then Weber’s 3-pointer with 3:05 on the third-quarter clock gave the Tomcats a lead they never relinquished, 39-38.

Wisor’s corner 3-pointer lifted Trimble to a 43-38 lead, a 9-0 run that started to turn the game in the Tomcats’ favor.

Trimble continued to wear Caldwell down in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 14 points of the frame.

The quarter opened with Guffey scoring on a drive for a 47-42 lead. By the time Dixon split a pair of free throws with 3:28 to play, Trimble’s lead grew to 59-42, a remarkable 25-4 run.

Caldwell never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

“What I was most proud of than anything else at halftime, we’re down one,” Caldwell said. “We outscore them 38-23 in the second half. The defense was the key. Defense wins championships.”

Perhaps Caldwell and Trimble could meet again in a Division IV regional tournament game. For now, the Tomcats continue on with their season having passed their first big non-league test.

“I thought we were giving them too much credit in the first half, then we came out and played,” Caldwell said. “It was a Tomcat mentality. I was proud of their efforts in the second half.”

Trimble 66, Eastern 36

GLOUSTER — Trimble opened the weekend with a 66-36 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win over the Eastern Eagles inside of White Gymnasium.

The Tomcats are 3-0 in the TVC-Hocking.

Guffey led Trimble with 21 points and nine rebounds. He made 9 of 13 shots from the field.

The Tomcats received scoring from 10 players. Tyler Weber had 11 points and three assists. Dixon had eight points and two steals. Wisor had six points and four assists.

Levi Weber, Kaden Kempton, Michael Clark and Clarence Jones each scored four points. William Freeborn and Cole Wright each scored two points.

Trimble travels to South Gallia on Tuesday. The Tomcats will play Fort Frye on Thursday at 5 p.m. in a game that will be played at Marietta College.

Trimble 65, Caldwell 51

Caldwell 13 15 14 9 — 51

Trimble 15 12 18 20 — 65

CALDWELL 51 (5-1)

Bede Lori 10 9-11 31, Carter Wheeldin 1 0-0 2, Jeff Lori 1 0-1 2, Mat Kowalski 1 0-0 2, Waylon Clark 0 0-0 0, Tyce Devolld 6 2-2 14, Alex Herian 0 0-0 0, Josh Moni 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wheeler 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 11-14 51; 3-point field goals: 2 (Bede Lori 2)

TRIMBLE 65 (5-0)

Tucker Dixon 2 8-10 12, Blake Guffey 6 7-10 19, Tyler Weber 6 2-4 16, Austin Wisor 3 2-3 11, Cole Wright 1 1-2 3, Clarence Jones 1 0-0 2, William Freeborn 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 20 20-29 65; 3-point field goals: 5 (Wisor 3, Weber 2)

TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Field goals — Caldwell 19-47 (.404), 3-point field goals 2-21 (.095); Trimble 20-45 (.444), 3-point field goals 5-11 (.455); Free throws — Caldwell 11-14 (.786), Trimble 20-29 (.690); Rebounds — Caldwell 26 (Bede Lori 5), Trimble 28 (Guffey 16); Assists — Caldwell 2, Trimble 11 (Weber 5); Blocks — Caldwell 4 (Devolld 2), Trimble 3 (Guffey 2); Turnovers — Caldwell 14, Trimble 8; Steals — Caldwell 4 (Kowalsky 3), Trimble 7 (Dixon, Weber, Wisor 2 apiece); Team fouls — Caldwell 24, Trimble 15.