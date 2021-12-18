ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

Lighting up the Holidays: The Polisseni Family on Beauclaire Lane

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is Lighting up the Holidays in Perinton Monday night. The Polisseni family on Beaucaire Lane has put up their annual display. It goes up after Thanksgiving every year. We'll be showing off different displays in the area every night on News10NBC.
PERINTON, NY
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Holiday Happenings This Weekend – Light Parades; Lighting Up Tillamook County Contest Entry Form; Link to Holiday Lights Map

JOIN IN THE FUN – Enter the LIGHTING UP TILLAMOOK COUNTY contest – send the address/location of the BEST light displays in the County and we’ll send our photographer to get photos, feature you on the Tillamook County Pioneer and readers will vote on the BEST displays – and PRIZES will be awarded… email your address and contact information to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net or fill out this Google form to enter: https://forms.gle/bZRmbJHWPpESodT49.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
theleadernews.com

Spice up your holiday season with festive sangria

With the right beverage, you can transform the whole vibe of your holiday celebrations this winter. With Christmas fast approaching, I’ve been experimenting with cocktails and mixed drinks, and decided to try my hand at another classic: sangria. Yes, you read that correctly. The classic summer beverage is just as refreshing in December in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kidsactivitiesblog.com

25+ Easy Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas Kids Can Make & Give

These are the best easy to make gifts kids can make! From crayons, to sweets, to toys, and more we have something anyone from toddlers to older kids can make. Making homemade Christmas gifts creates gifts that mean more and are more personal. It can also be economical and give kids an “investment” in the holiday. I know my kids *LOVE* making gifts for their friends.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

You’ve only got a few days left to shop the best Christmas gifts of the year, and make sure everyone on your list has something great under the tree. Most shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still get great gifts from retailers that specialize in fast, expedited shipping like Amazon. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list....
SHOPPING
104.5 KDAT

Annual Cedar Rapids Christmas Display Will “Light Up Your Night”

We are proud to support the annual "Light Up Your Night" drive-thru Christmas display event as patrons are actively encouraged to tour free of charge at 5710 Gibson Dr. NE, and make 104.5 KDAT, Eastern Iowa's Christmas Station, their soundtrack through the array of sparkling lights and sights. We invite you to this special Christmas drive-thru light show, Wednesday, December 15 from 5-6 p.m. Stop by and enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate and Christmas refreshments to-go.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
DFW Community News

End of Year Cleaning Tips

Top 5 House Cleaning Tips for the End of the Year So the long-awaited day has come — your yearly deep clean. Sure, the satisfaction of getting it over with is always worth it. But is there a way of... Continue on to full article...
HOME & GARDEN
News 8 WROC

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
FESTIVAL
