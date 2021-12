The AFC and NFC playoff pictures are quite a bit different. In the NFC, there are teams with at least two games of separation against the rest of the conference. The only battle at this point is likely for which team will get the last spot or two. The AFC is essentially wide open. Nothing has been officially decided and there are teams who are currently in the playoffs who easily could be outside by the time the postseason arrives. Seeding is all over the board, from top to bottom.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO