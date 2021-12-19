A breezy start to the week

Jacksonville, Fl — Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again. LISTEN: Mike...
The warm up begins Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. This warm up will stick with us through Thursday and then another cold front will swing through, bringing the chance of some precipitation. As of Tuesday afternoon, expect the precipitation to start off as rain and transition into snow overnight.
