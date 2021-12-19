ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A breezy start to the week

By Robert Poynter
 3 days ago

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. The week will...

WOKV

Breezy, cool and damp start to the day; warmer temps for Christmas

Jacksonville, Fl — Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again. LISTEN: Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Q2 News

The start of the warm up. How long will it last?

The warm up begins Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. This warm up will stick with us through Thursday and then another cold front will swing through, bringing the chance of some precipitation. As of Tuesday afternoon, expect the precipitation to start off as rain and transition into snow overnight.
BILLINGS, MT

