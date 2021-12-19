ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man facing 5 years in prison for shining lasers at FedEx planes

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXFXC_0dQsyXq700

(NEXSTAR) – A man from Mississippi is facing up to five years in federal prison after admitting to shining lasers at planes flying into the Memphis airport.

Eugene Conrad, 52, pleaded guilty in court earlier this week, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first notified the FBI’s Memphis Field Office of the laser strikes on July 15, having recorded 49 reports of laser strikes between Jan. 1 and July 15. The incidents mostly concerned FedEx planes, they said.

Florida man banned from United Airlines for wearing thong in place of mask

Agents conducted an investigation the next day, at which time the Memphis International Airport reported yet another laser strike. The laser activity stopped before agents could identify the source.

Weeks later on August 11, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used an aircraft to investigate more laser activity from the area, this time narrowing down the source to Benton County, Mississippi. Agents soon arrived at a residence to find Conrad “walking around a house while lasering the plane.”

He admitted to shining the lasers at incoming planes for “several months,” federal prosecutors say .

Conrad now faces up to five years in prison without parole, followed by three years of probation. He’s may also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching

The FAA, meanwhile, continues to warn against shining lasers at aircraft following increasing reports of incidents in 2020 (and despite fewer actual planes in the sky).

“Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law,” the FAA writes on its website . “Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”

Violators are subject to both criminal prosecution and civil penalties, which can amount to as much as $11,000 per violation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Asheville Fire engineer’s passing ruled line of duty death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Industrial Commission has ruled Asheville Fire Department Engineer Jim Knoupf’s death from cancer as a line of duty death. Jim died on Aug. 31, 2021, twenty years after his retirement. Asheville Fire officials said this is historic, as it is the first time that a North Carolina firefighter’s death […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
WNCT

Additional funding through national infrastructure bill is welcome sight for NC airports

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Airports across North Carolina will receive more than $458 million in funding over the next five years.  This is all because of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will help enhance 71 airports across the state, including Albert J. Ellis Airport, which is receiving $1.7 million each year for the next five years.   “Well, Congress passed […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Lasers#Nexstar#Fbi#Memphis Field Office
WNCT

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

UPDATE ( 1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WNCT

Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, ex-deputy given $25K bond

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Jarrel Johnson. It has been corrected. MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge on Tuesday granted $25,000 surety bonds for suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Andrew Cook. Lemon and David Andrew Cook are were arraigned at 1:30 […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Metronet begins work to provide Jacksonville with ultra-high-speed service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Last week, Metronet announced that it will be providing a service to Jacksonville residents and businesses in the coming future. The business plans to provide the community with ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber-optic internet with speeds up to 10 gigabytes. Work is already underway to install the equipment needed for the city. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WNCT

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
WNCT

Former Danville bank teller pleads guilty to embezzling $600K, other crimes

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A Danville man pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from his conduct in Virginia and North Carolina involving embezzling $600,000 from a Danville Credit Union. He was later arrested for the incident in Durham, North Carolina. On Monday, Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court in North Carolina to […]
DANVILLE, VA
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy