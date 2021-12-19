121921 Week Ahead

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar for this week. Closing arguments are scheduled to start Monday morning in the case of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Body camera video shows she shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center back in April. She resigned from her position a few days later. Last week, Potter testified about the moments leading up to the shooting and answered questions about her training. She says she shot Wright after firing her gun thinking it was a taser. After closing arguments, the jury will receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberations.

