Winona Lake, IN

12/18 Prep Boys Basketball Recap – Snider and Central Noble take Saturday wins

By Colton Howard
 3 days ago

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – At Grace College for the Champions of Character Classic, Snider steam-rolled Merrillville, 88-50, behind Aidan Lambert’s 51 point performance and Central Noble edged Woodlan by four in a 55-51 win to headline Saturday hoops.

Full results from Saturday’s Champions of Character Classic at Grace College:

Columbia City 59 Wayne 52 – F

Snider 88 Merrillville 50 – F

Central Noble 55 Woodlan 51 – F

Blackhawk Christian 69 Chelsea (MI) 53 – F

Chesterton 58 Homestead 53 – F

North Side 60 Warsaw 63 – F

