12/18 Prep Boys Basketball Recap – Snider and Central Noble take Saturday wins
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – At Grace College for the Champions of Character Classic, Snider steam-rolled Merrillville, 88-50, behind Aidan Lambert’s 51 point performance and Central Noble edged Woodlan by four in a 55-51 win to headline Saturday hoops.
Full results from Saturday’s Champions of Character Classic at Grace College:
Columbia City 59 Wayne 52 – F
Snider 88 Merrillville 50 – F
Central Noble 55 Woodlan 51 – F
Blackhawk Christian 69 Chelsea (MI) 53 – F
Chesterton 58 Homestead 53 – F
North Side 60 Warsaw 63 – F
