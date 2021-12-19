ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trisha Yearwood invites Lauren Alaina into Grand Ole Opry

By Buddy Iahn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Alaina is newest inductee into the Grand Ole Opry. Much to her surprise, Alaina was invited by her mentor and fellow Opry member Trisha Yearwood on Saturday (Dec 18th) with her parents in attendance. “I have the honor of asking you, on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry,...

Community Policy