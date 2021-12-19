Trisha Yearwood invites Lauren Alaina into Grand Ole Opry

Photo ID (L to R): Randy Travis, Mary Travis, Don Schlitz. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (December 13, 2021) – Randy Travis made a very special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night to celebrate his 35th Anniversary as a member. The Opry’s lineup for the evening included country music stars Jon Pardi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce and longtime Travis collaborator, Don Schlitz. The night only got sweeter when Warner Music’s Cris Lacy, Executive Vice President, A&R, and Brette Moseley, Catalog Manager, presented Randy with a plaque to commemorate the RIAA Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications of more than 21 million combined copies of his Warner Music catalog along with recognizing his 1.6 billion global streams. Watch the segment on the Opry’s YouTube here.
Comments / 0