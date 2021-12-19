ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Finding a little light in the dark | Allan Jenkins

By Allan Jenkins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFnu2_0dQspoZh00
Allan Jenkins Christmas Tree Photograph: Allan Jenkins

The old year’s gardening has nearly ended. The new one’s waiting in the pots. Tulip and narcissi bulbs planted in lasagne style, semi-sleeping under the soil.

The yellow roses are pruned, the last few flowers in a vase. I will leave the ‘Bengal Crimson’ rose to bush. The stellata has lost its leaf. Autumn is now all swept away. Furry magnolia buds in numbers like never before carry our wishes.

There are new hellebores: four of these Christmas roses, from deep purple to tinted red, and a white. An early-morning impulse buy to soften the austere late year.

The garden centre is a mass of Christmas trees waiting for their families and fairy lights. Spruce and fir in every size and style, potted and unpotted. I am seduced. The children are grown and we will be away on the day. But the old Danish family decorations are calling from their cupboard and I love the scent and to see the tree lit.

Dad bought a couple of hundred 6in tiny pines when we were kids and it was the boys’ job to cut the choking grass around the pencil-thin stems. Another of Dad’s money-making schemes, like the chickens and the caravan to be rented out to holidaymakers. My brother Christopher cleverly failed with his share immediately, chopping one too many trees in the trimming. So it was left to me.

We have red pine and fir on the summerhouse plot, but I’ve never had the heart to cut them down. We dress one with outdoor lights for the holidays and buy a Nordmann Fir from the local farmer where we get our goose. Sometimes he has a few cut and ready, but as often we wander round the plantations looking for the perfect balance of height and shape. Sometimes it is snowing.

The drive home with the bird in the car and tree in the trailer is the true start to our holiday. Merry Christmas everyone.

Allan Jenkins’s Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 from guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Gardening#Flowers#Narcissi#Stellata#Danish#4th Estate
The Gadsden Times

PAPER PULPIT: A great light shines in the darkness

In the season of Advent, we look forward to with eager anticipation to the coming of Jesus. There are three areas in which we focus upon His coming. The first area is the anticipation of Christmas. It is the time of the incarnation — the time when God became a man. The second area that we focus upon is the future event of the second coming of Jesus when He will intervene in our world and establish the Kingdom of God, bringing a new Heaven and a new Earth. There is also a third area of focus in that we celebrate individually, as Jesus comes into our hearts and we become a new creation with a new life in Him.
RELIGION
Investor's Business Daily

Living Legend Toymaker Turns Her Darkness Into Light

Melissa & Doug co-founder Melissa Bernstein is one of world's most prolific toymakers. But don't assume her life is just fun and games — she has a shelf lined with "misfit toys" to prove it. When a new toy falls flat with consumers, Bernstein, 55, plucks one out of...
Slipped Disc

In dark times, we need a little Hoffnung

The children of Gerard Hoffnung, the artist, musician and humourist, have created a scintillating website to preserve his memory and amuse future generations. Hoffnung, who died aged 34 in 1959, was a serious man as well as a renowned wit – a prison reformer and anti-nuclear campaginer. He is...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Independent

Red snow? A most unexpected modern standard for the holidays

There is no mention of holiday or Christmas in lyrics to the song, “White Winter Hymnal.” Or winter, for that matter. There is a reference to snow, turned “red as strawberries in the summertime” — presumably, by blood.Nonetheless, the song has become a modern holiday standard, sung by children's choirs in countless school assemblies. Its plays on Spotify — more than 180 million for the two most popular versions — spike on Christmas Eve.The story of “White Winter Hymnal” is a reminder of how songs can take journeys in the public consciousness that even their composers can't fathom.“The universe...
MUSIC
eastidahonews.com

The key to getting your holiday cacti to bloom

There is a lot of beautiful eye candy during the holiday season. Included in this list is the Thanksgiving cactus, Christmas cactus or Easter cactus (three different species of the genus Schlumbergera). This year my Christmas cactus started setting flower buds in early November. At the other end of the season, it often continues to bloom into April or May.
GARDENING
Tacoma News Tribune

How to keep that poinsettia or hellebore happy throughout the holidays

This is a good week to give gift plants for the holidays that not only brighten up winter interiors but help keep homes healthy. Poinsettias are still the traditional Christmas gift plant, but for the past few years hellebores have been putting down roots as the winter gift plant that keeps on giving.
GARDENING
The Spokesman-Review

Reader photo: Light amidst the dark

Angela Marie took this photo of two chickadees. “Finding light in the darkest of days,” she wrote. “Chickadees in the glow of the season getting a much-needed drink.”. Local journalism is essential. Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
almanac.com

Flowering Houseplants to Brighten Winter

Kalanchoe are rugged succulents that will grow well on a south-facing windowsill. They come in a wide range of crayon-bright colors. If you want something a little different look for Kalanchoe pumila which has pink blossoms and gray trailing foliage. It looks stunning in a hanging basket. All kalanchoes like cool temperatures and are drought tolerant, in case you forget to water.
GARDENING
No Film School

'Nightmare Alley' DP and Editor Shed Light on Crafting Utter Darkness

There are some genuinely useful tips and insights in this one. It's no secret that I love Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. I gushed about all the levels, layers, and influences. And I didn't even get to everything. In this interview with Dan Laustsen and Cam McLaughlin, we get a...
MOVIES
violinist.com

Musical Light During a Dark Year: A Solstice Reflection

December 21, 2021, 9:01 AM · Today is the Winter Solstice, the longest and darkest day of the year. Many cultures celebrate with candles, lighting of fires and other light-and-darkness symbolism, reflecting on the last year while looking forward to the return of more light to the world, literally.
MUSIC
YourArlington

In a dark time, town provides a guiding light

For years, just before Christmas, I have published two poems -- Eliot's "Journey of the Magi" and Yeats's "Second Coming." These searching verses express, for me, some of the confusions that this season brings. I have decided that Covid-19 and its variants are confusion enough this season. Let's turn our...
ARLINGTON, MA
New Haven Independent

Ely Center Exhibit Is A Light In The Dark

A darkened room filled with luminous yet ruinous shapes. A wavering eye at the top of a crooked tower, never blinking but always bleary. One wall has been transformed into a pale blue screen. The words ​“I wouldn’t do this to you if you didn’t deserve it” are typed out in a primitive font. Across the room is a chair with the word ​“guilty” projected onto it; on the wall behind it, a more expansive message: ​“Everybody’s guilty of something.”
VISUAL ART
anothermag.com

“There is Light in Darkness”: bell hooks’ Quotes on Love, Hope and Justice

This week, news broke that bell hooks – the pioneering social justice activist, academic and author – had passed away at the age of 69. The tragic announcement was shared on Twitter yesterday by her niece, Ebony Motley, who revealed that hooks had died from an illness “at home, with family and friends by her side.”
CELEBRITIES
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Squirrels, rabbits could be the vandals plunging your Christmas lights into darkness

"Christmas, Christmastime is near," Alvin and the Chipmunks famously sang. But not every rodent has heeded their' call for Christmas cheer. Someone, or something, has been snipping people's Christmas lights, leaving their displays mysteriously ruined. On Facebook, people debated whether Scrooge-like vandals were to blame for cutting lights at a popular display in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy