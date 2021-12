A man was beaten to death by pilgrims at Sikhism’s holiest shrine of Golden Temple in the northern Indian city of Amritsar while another was lynched at Kapurthala for allegedly committing sacrilegious acts against the religion, reports said on Sunday.The incident at the Golden Temple occurred on Saturday at 5.45pm local time (11:45 GMT) during prayers at the innermost sanctum which remains under camera surveillance and the service is broadcast live on television.The man allegedly barged into the sanctum where the Sikh holy book of Guru Granth Sahib is kept and attempted to touch a ceremonial sword placed next to...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO