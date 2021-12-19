ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic snap 7-game skid, beating short-handed Nets 100-93

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Robin Lopez had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 100-93 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Gary Harris added 17 points, Chuma Okeke had 15, and Franz Wagner 14 to help the Magic...

