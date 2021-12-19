Magic snap 7-game skid, beating short-handed Nets 100-93

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points in his return from Covid protocols, powering the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to a 117-113 Christmas comeback win over the coronavirus-depleted Boston Celtics.
Antetokounmpo, who had missed five games, scored 29 points in the second half as the Bucks rallied to deny a gutsy Celtics squad that had nine players unavailable because of Covid-19 concerns, and 10 unavailable counting Al Horford, who cleared protocols but was deemed not yet game fit.
With the minimum required eight players in uniform -- after German guard Dennis Schroder was ruled out by Covid concerns earlier Saturday -- the Celtics took it to the NBA champions early.
Behind 14 first-quarter points from Jaylen Brown, they raced to a 35-22 first-quarter lead.
