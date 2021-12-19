ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Swail Continues NAL Dominance in Fort Worth

theplaidhorse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor Swail (IRL) proved his Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League dominance Saturday night before a packed crowd in Fort Worth, Texas (USA), securing his third victory of the NAL season by way of an eight-horse jump-off. Tiffany Foster (CAN) and Figor finished second, with 24-year-old...

www.theplaidhorse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Celebrates South Oak Cliff State Champs With Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – South Oak Cliff High School is taking its championship celebration to the streets on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Bears football team defeated Liberty Hill 23-14 on Saturday for the 5-A, Division II State Championship. It’s the school’s first state title and the first for a Dallas ISD school since 1958. The nonprofit For Oak Cliff is throwing the parade which started at their building off East Ledbetter. The team will travel about a mile until they reach the South Oak Cliff High football field where the celebration continues with a ceremony. TRAFFIC NOTE: Please avoid the intersections from Ledbetter Drive and Marsalis Ave., all the way to Overton Road and Garza Ave. from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Once the parade is over at noon, Overton Rd. will be shut down. Please avoid this road during this time.
DALLAS, TX
pdjnews.com

Cowboys Fall in Fort Worth to No. 14 Houston

Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader. Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Cougars (10-2). Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State (7-4) with 17 points, the only Cowboy to score in double figures…
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tire Business

Sun Auto opens second Fort Worth Driver's Edge store

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sun Auto Tire & Service Inc. has opened a Driver's Edge Complete Tire & Auto Service location in Forth Worth, the second Driver's Edge location in that greater Dallas metro market. The eight-bay, 6,000 square-foot facility is a greenfield construction, Sun Auto said. This location, situated...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Fort Worth, TX
Pets & Animals
State
California State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Wellington, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
theplaidhorse.com

US Equestrian Recognizes Kathy Kusner and Howard Simpson with 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award and Sophia Huffman as 2021 Junior Equestrian of the Year

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Junior Equestrian of the Year Award to be presented at the 2022 US Equestrian Annual Meeting. Kathy Kusner and Howard Simpson are the winners of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, while Sophia Huffman is the 2021 Junior Equestrian of the Year. Kusner, Simpson, and Huffman will be recognized at the Pegasus Awards Dinner Celebration on Thursday, January 13.
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New England

FOXBORO (CBS) — Sebastian Lletget is changing coasts this offseason, bringing his talents from Los Angeles to New England. The new Revolution midfielder, acquired last week in a trade with the Galaxy, is eager to get his first taste of the East Coast after spending the last seven seasons with Los Angeles. And it truly will be his first taste of New England, since he’s never actually been to Boston. Maybe the winter wasn’t the best time to make that first trip, but Lletget has a new season with a new club to prepare for. It will be quite the change for...
MLS
theplaidhorse.com

Filip de Wandel, Ryan Genn Take Grand Prix Wins at ESP Holiday

Wellington, FL – Dec. 19, 2021 – Two grand prix classes enhanced the schedule of the ESP Holiday show at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC), with big winners of the week earning blue ribbons in the $50,000 Vita Flex Grand Prix and $25,000 Resilient Fitness Grand Prix. In the first grand prix of the weekend, Ryan Genn (USA) and VDL Gerinus T, owned by Wilhelm Genn, came out on top after two clear rounds over tracks designed by Mauricio Garcia Ballesteros (PUR) in the $25,000 Resilient Fitness Grand Prix. The finale of the show, the $50,000 Vita Flex Grand Prix victory went to Filip de Wandel (BEL) on Manhattan Van’t Leeuwerikenhof.
WELLINGTON, FL
theplaidhorse.com

Geoffrey Hesslink and Chivalry Top $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby at ESP Holiday

Wellington, FL – December 19, 2021 – The ESP Holiday show showcased hunters in the E.R. Mische Grand Hunter Ring on Friday during the $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by CCTV Agent. Offering one of the largest purses of prize money for the hunters during the ESP Holiday Series, the class attracted a field of 22 entries, with the top contenders consistently scoring in the nineties to keep the pressure at a high level. After riding to back-to-back scores that neared 100, Geoffrey Hesslink of Shelbourne, VT, and Little Brook LLC’s Chivalry solidified themselves as the victors, marking the second derby victory in a week for Hesslink and Little Brook LLC. Just seven days prior, Hesslink and Mon Tresor topped the $1,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Vortex Equine Transport, during the ESP Year End Awards show.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Natalie Dean
theplaidhorse.com

A Step-by-Step Body Clipping Guide for Adult Amateurs

It’s that time of year. When you don’t know if you’ll go to the barn to find your horse covered in blankets or covered in mud. In Texas, we have the added benefit of going from 80 degrees to 30s in a matter of days. For many of us, that means body clipping.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy