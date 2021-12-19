Swail Continues NAL Dominance in Fort Worth

Wellington, FL – December 19, 2021 – The ESP Holiday show showcased hunters in the E.R. Mische Grand Hunter Ring on Friday during the $10,000 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by CCTV Agent. Offering one of the largest purses of prize money for the hunters during the ESP Holiday Series, the class attracted a field of 22 entries, with the top contenders consistently scoring in the nineties to keep the pressure at a high level. After riding to back-to-back scores that neared 100, Geoffrey Hesslink of Shelbourne, VT, and Little Brook LLC’s Chivalry solidified themselves as the victors, marking the second derby victory in a week for Hesslink and Little Brook LLC. Just seven days prior, Hesslink and Mon Tresor topped the $1,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Vortex Equine Transport, during the ESP Year End Awards show.
Comments / 0