Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 28, Kearny Ray 24
Bagdad 39, Lincoln 13
Ft. Thomas 58, Safford 27
Heber Mogollon 57, San Manuel 31
Highlands Ranch, Colo. 57, Perry 55
Huntington Beach, Calif. 43, Phoenix St. Mary’s 35
Imperial, Calif. 49, Vista Grande 22
Kingman 40, Agua Fria 32
Lakeside Blue Ridge 68, San Miguel 12
Lincoln 29, Seligman 19
Marana 35, Coolidge 33
Marana 35, Kingman 28
Mica Mountain 52, Casa Grande 50
Mohave Accelerated 30, El Capitan 29
Morenci 48, St. David 45
Page 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 49, OT
Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Chandler Valley Christian 31
Rock Point 47, Heber Mogollon 27
Rock Point 82, Payson 29
San Carlos 64, Sells Baboquivari 39
Seligman 31, Kearny Ray 16
St. Michael 46, Sanders Valley 31
Thatcher 47, Duncan 11
Tucson Amphitheater 51, Tucson Sabino 42
Tucson Amphitheater 61, Maricopa 30
Tucson Sabino 51, Sahuarita 29
Willcox 92, Pima 14
Winslow 63, Kayenta Monument Valley 53
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 52, Mesa 32
Caruthers, Calif. 55, Yuma Cibola 38
Chandler Hamilton 58, Oregon City, Ore. 54
Chandler Seton 55, Mount Miguel, Calif. 51
Chaparral, Colo. 40, Chandler 37
Clovis West, Calif. 59, Tucson Salpointe 49
Corona Del Sol 49, Scottsdale Chaparral 33
Corona del Mar, Calif. 51, Paradise Valley 26
Doherty, Colo. 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 56
Gilbert 50, Rancho Christian, Calif. 36
Horizon, Colo. 61, Basha 36
Mesa Westwood 54, Mesa Desert Ridge 26
Pacifica Christian, Calif. 57, Gilbert Mesquite 44
Phoenix Desert Vista 42, West Linn, Ore. 30
Pinole Valley, Calif. 58, Tucson Pueblo 29
Rosary, Calif. 46, Phoenix Xavier 34
Tempe Marcos de Niza def. Point Hope, Alaska, forfeit
Tempe McClintock 40, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 39
ThunderRidge, Colo. 49, Williams Field 42
Valley View, Calif. 66, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61
Valley Vista 48, McDonogh School, Md. 42
Valor Christian, Colo. 59, Goodyear Millenium 41
Westlake, Calif. 48, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24
Word of Life, Va. 54, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Johns vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0