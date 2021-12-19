ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 28, Kearny Ray 24

Bagdad 39, Lincoln 13

Ft. Thomas 58, Safford 27

Heber Mogollon 57, San Manuel 31

Highlands Ranch, Colo. 57, Perry 55

Huntington Beach, Calif. 43, Phoenix St. Mary’s 35

Imperial, Calif. 49, Vista Grande 22

Kingman 40, Agua Fria 32

Lakeside Blue Ridge 68, San Miguel 12

Lincoln 29, Seligman 19

Marana 35, Coolidge 33

Marana 35, Kingman 28

Mica Mountain 52, Casa Grande 50

Mohave Accelerated 30, El Capitan 29

Morenci 48, St. David 45

Page 51, Fort Defiance Window Rock 49, OT

Pusch Ridge Christian 42, Chandler Valley Christian 31

Rock Point 47, Heber Mogollon 27

Rock Point 82, Payson 29

San Carlos 64, Sells Baboquivari 39

Seligman 31, Kearny Ray 16

St. Michael 46, Sanders Valley 31

Thatcher 47, Duncan 11

Tucson Amphitheater 51, Tucson Sabino 42

Tucson Amphitheater 61, Maricopa 30

Tucson Sabino 51, Sahuarita 29

Willcox 92, Pima 14

Winslow 63, Kayenta Monument Valley 53

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 52, Mesa 32

Caruthers, Calif. 55, Yuma Cibola 38

Chandler Hamilton 58, Oregon City, Ore. 54

Chandler Seton 55, Mount Miguel, Calif. 51

Chaparral, Colo. 40, Chandler 37

Clovis West, Calif. 59, Tucson Salpointe 49

Corona Del Sol 49, Scottsdale Chaparral 33

Corona del Mar, Calif. 51, Paradise Valley 26

Doherty, Colo. 69, Phoenix Pinnacle 56

Gilbert 50, Rancho Christian, Calif. 36

Horizon, Colo. 61, Basha 36

Mesa Westwood 54, Mesa Desert Ridge 26

Pacifica Christian, Calif. 57, Gilbert Mesquite 44

Phoenix Desert Vista 42, West Linn, Ore. 30

Pinole Valley, Calif. 58, Tucson Pueblo 29

Rosary, Calif. 46, Phoenix Xavier 34

Tempe Marcos de Niza def. Point Hope, Alaska, forfeit

Tempe McClintock 40, Canyon-Anaheim, Calif. 39

ThunderRidge, Colo. 49, Williams Field 42

Valley View, Calif. 66, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61

Valley Vista 48, McDonogh School, Md. 42

Valor Christian, Colo. 59, Goodyear Millenium 41

Westlake, Calif. 48, Scottsdale Desert Mountain 24

Word of Life, Va. 54, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Johns vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

