Chavez Jr. defeats Zagarra in return

fightnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Son of the Legend” light heavyweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) scored a ten...

fightnews.com

dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
Julio Cesar Chavez
Anderson Silva
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
Mexico
ClutchPoints

Dana White drops truth bomb on Nick Diaz

Dana White had some strong opinions on Nick Diaz after his fight at UFC 266 back in September. The fight was a fun one but it had many wondering if the elder Diaz brother should still be fighting in MMA. Dana White surprisingly doesn’t think Nick Diaz should fight again....
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
