The penultimate episodes of Survivor 41 have cannibalized on itself with two shocking eliminations. “Do or Die” and “Truth Kamikaze” added to the fire of the Liana/Shan/Deshawn/Danny foursome getting picked off one-by-one. It’s not the first time that a group turned on each other and got eliminated quickly—at this point, it’s a staple in the series. If only the group had made a few different decisions, they would’ve made it to the Final 5 instead of only one member fighting it out to the end. These two rounds were powerfully emotional episodes that added to the dialogue of real-life vs. Survivor and how a few bad decisions can ruin the potential of a promising alliance. Future players should look back at this for their strategies.

