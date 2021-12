The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record Pts Prv. 1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1524 1.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO