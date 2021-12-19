Dave ‘N’ Roses?

Guns N’ Roses’ Not in This Lifetime reunion tour earned the band millions, but as Slash explains, the tour almost didn’t happen. For years, founding Guns N’ Roses members Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash said they would never perform together ever again. They insisted that their bridges were burned and there was no turning back. Then, of course, they somehow patched things up enough to hit the road on what would be one of the best-selling tours of all time, their Not in This Lifetime tour, and the rest is rock history.
