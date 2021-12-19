Dave ‘N’ Roses?

Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro revealed to the Appetite For Distortion podcast that his drug addiction kept him from joining Guns N' Roses in the early-'90s. Blabbermouth transcribed Navarro's chat where he explained, “Axl (Rose) really wanted me to join the band and we talked nearly every day about ideas and the way the band could work with me in it. (But) at that time in my life, I was just simply not present enough to do it. I had an audition with the band that I actually didn't show up to because I was immersed in my drug addiction and I just simply couldn't show up in that shape. But it happened the way it happened.”

