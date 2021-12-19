ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon Documents Reveal 'Deeply Flawed' US Air War: Report

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Newly obtained Pentagon documents show that the U.S. air wars in the Middle East have been marked by 'deeply flawed intelligence' and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children, The New York Times reported Saturday. It said a trove of confidential documents covering more than...

'Maybe the War Would Have Ended Earlier.' Afghanistan Watchdog Says Secrecy Hurt Oversight Effort

In the days leading up to the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, John Sopko’s staff began receiving urgent emails from the U.S. State Department to shut down public access to his agency’s website. As Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), Sopko is charged with producing reports cataloging the waste, fraud and abuse that has plagued 20 years of U.S. reconstruction spending in Afghanistan.
Pentagon defines prohibited behavior in effort to tackle extremism

In an ongoing effort to tackle extremism within military ranks, the Pentagon is putting forward a clearer, sharper definition of extremist behavior, updating the older guidance that was considered too vague on what was and was not allowed. The results of the Countering Extremism Working Group, including a report on...
Likes, shares and posts now prohibited in Pentagon’s new anti-extremism policy

Membership in extremist groups is still not prohibited by the Defense Department, but an updated instruction released Monday seeks to prohibit pretty much everything that one might do in association with an extremist group. The project of defining extremism for the purpose of punishing those who engage it is like...
“Thousands of civilian deaths caused by US raids, including children”: New York Times reveals secret Pentagon documents

Thousands of civilians were killed by the United States in air strikes, due to information from intelligence incorrect and targets chosen in a hasty and imprecise way. This is revealed by a hidden archive of Pentagon documents on the US air campaign in the Middle East since 2014, published by New York Times. A photograph, the one contained in the cards, very different from the one promoted by the US government, which for years has been talking about precision wars thanks to drones and targeted bombs. The documents revealed by the authoritative daily show that transparency on the operations has often been denied, and that many of the mistakes made have gone unpunished. In many operations that went wrong, children also died, explains the Nyt, but in no case have any illegal or disciplinary action been taken against the perpetrators. Only in a few dozen cases would compensatory payments be made to the loved ones of the victims. Us Central Command spokesman Bill Urban replied to the New York Times: «Even with the best technology in the world, mistakes can happen. We try to learn from the mistakes made ».
Hidden Pentagon records reveal patterns of failure in deadly airstrikes

Shortly before 3 a.m. on July 19, 2016, U.S. Special Operations forces bombed what they believed were three Islamic State “staging areas” on the outskirts of Tokhar, a riverside hamlet in northern Syria. They reported 85 fighters killed. In fact, they hit houses far from the front line, where farmers, their families and other local people sought nighttime sanctuary from bombing and gunfire. More than 120 villagers were killed.
Pentagon won’t punish any US personnel over Kabul drone killing of 10 civilians, report claims

A horrific US drone attack that killed a group of civilians including seven children and did not end up hitting a single enemy combatant will not result in any form of punishment for the personnel involved, according to The New York Times.The newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior Pentagon official, that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had opted to accept the recommendations of Gen Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, and Gen Richard Clarke of US Special Operations Command. The two commanders reportedly found no reason to discipline any of those involved.Their findings come after the botched operation...
Pentagon: No US troops to be punished for Afghan drone strike

Who are IS-K? A high-level internal review published last month, concluded that that there was no need for disciplinary action, since no law had been broken, and there was no evidence of misconduct or negligence. Several US media outlets reported that the review was approved on Monday by Defence Secretary...
Army reports the most racist extremism cases, Marines the most anti-government

Even before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress ordered the Defense Department to do a better job reporting and tracking extremist behavior among troops. The first public release of available statistics shows hundreds of investigations carried out in the first nine months of the year, according to a DoD inspector general report published Wednesday.
Pentagon Assesses Ukraine's Air Defenses

There are rumblings that the U.S. government could bolster Ukraine's air defenses as a possible new Russian invasion looms. A small Department of Defense team recently returned from Ukraine after a trip to that country to discuss and evaluate its air and missile defense needs. This comes as Ukrainian officials continue to warn that Russia could be just weeks away from launching a new major military intervention against their country, which might involve a flurry of air and missile strikes that they currently have relatively limited capabilities to defend against.
RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
