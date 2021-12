We have an eight-year-old 50-pound whippet/German Shepard mix who is very smart and has a wonderful personality. Last summer, we boarded her for a week at a dog kennel. She had been there before with no issues. When we picked her up, it was obvious that another dog had attacked her. The kennel owner denied this, but two independent veterinarians agreed that her injuries were from a dog attack. They treated her with antibiotics and were especially concerned about an eye injury. We were equally concerned about her spirit, which needed months to get back to her usual confidence.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO