PlayStation Plus subscribers can now earn themselves a free new skin for Fortnite as part of a new cross-promotion between the world's most popular battle royale game and Sony. In the past, Sony has given out various free goodies for Fortnite as a way of rewarding PS Plus subscribers. As such, this new promotion isn't necessarily unfounded, but it does continue to show that Sony is always looking for ways to give out new PS Plus goodies outside of each month's free slate of games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO