Hockey

Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Dishes pair of assists

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Eberle notched two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. Eberle helped out...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
CBS Sports

Kings' Matt Roy: Dishes pair of helpers

Roy notched two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, three hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. Roy seemed to do a bit of everything for the Kings in his 23:31 of ice time Sunday. He set up the game-tying goal by Christian Wolanin as well as Adrian Kempe's game-winner, both in the third period. Roy has 11 assists, 79 shots, a plus-7 rating, 55 blocked shots and 43 hits in 30 contests this year. He's surpassed his 10-point campaign from 44 games last season, though he's yet to tally his first goal of 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Enters protocols

Soucy entered the league's COVID-19 protocols Sunday. Soucy scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday against the Oilers. The Kraken's next scheduled game is Tuesday against visiting Arizona, but it's, of course, unclear when Soucy might be able to return.
NHL

