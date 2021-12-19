Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Grabs helper Saturday

Gourde (not injury related) practiced with the team Monday after clearing the COVID-19 protocols, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Gourde was already sidelined for the club's previous four contests and could be an option against Arizona on Tuesday. In his prior nine outings, the Quebec native racked up two goals and six assists while averaging 18:04 of ice time. If Gourde is deemed fit enough to play versus the Coyotes, he should slot into a top-six role and could rejoin one of the two power-play units.
Comments / 0