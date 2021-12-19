ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Grabs helper Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Geekie posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers. In his last four...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
NFL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
NHL
Morgan Geekie
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kimera Bartee, Tigers first base coach and former MLB player, dies at 49

Detroit Tigers first base coach and former major-league outfielder Kimera Bartee died suddenly Monday at the age of 49. Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Bartee's passing with a statement released on Tuesday:. "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base...
MLB
#Oilers#Helper
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger makes friendly bowl wager with Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Two helpers in Sunday's loss

Wahlstrom notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights. The 21-year-old continues to come on strong in December. Wahlstrom has five multi-point performances in his last seven games, racking up 10 of his 15 points on the season (three goals, seven helpers) during that red-hot stretch.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Carson Soucy: Enters protocols

Soucy entered the league's COVID-19 protocols Sunday. Soucy scored his fourth goal of the season Saturday against the Oilers. The Kraken's next scheduled game is Tuesday against visiting Arizona, but it's, of course, unclear when Soucy might be able to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Colin Blackwell: Eligible to return Tuesday

Blackwell (not injury related) cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Blackwell has been limited to just eight games this season, in which he garnered two goals on 10 shots, one assist and 12 hits while averaging 10:37 of ice time. If Blackwell is cleared to play versus Arizona on Tuesday, it figures to be in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Placed in protocols

Larsson was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday. Seattle's games have already been postponed until at least Dec. 27 against the Canucks. The 29-year-old blueliner has eight points with a minus-13 rating through 30 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Exits COVID protocols

Gourde (not injury related) practiced with the team Monday after clearing the COVID-19 protocols, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Gourde was already sidelined for the club's previous four contests and could be an option against Arizona on Tuesday. In his prior nine outings, the Quebec native racked up two goals and six assists while averaging 18:04 of ice time. If Gourde is deemed fit enough to play versus the Coyotes, he should slot into a top-six role and could rejoin one of the two power-play units.
NHL

