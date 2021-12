Houston loves its tamales. The corn masa treat has been around for thousands of years in some form or other and originated in Mesoamerica. However, a Google search on the origins of The Great Tamal can lead one down the rabbit of hole of when and where it first originated. Many people believe it was first eaten by the Aztecs and that seems as good an origin story as any so we'll stick with that. What most culinary historians and anthropologists do agree on is the fact that it was thousands of years ago in the BC.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO