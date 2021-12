Prior to last night’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, there were a lot of questions swirling around the main event, mostly related to whether or not people would be interested. The two men already fought once before and were only brought together again after Paul’s original opponent, Tommy Fury, had to pull out due to an unspecified injury. Well, the social media star turned boxer put those questions to rest with an all-time vicious knockout of Woodley in the sixth round. Footage of the punch immediately ripped through social media after it happened, and now the alternate ringside angle is running around too.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO