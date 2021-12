My Hero Academia has given the villains some major advantages ahead of the final battle to come with the newest chapter of the series! As Kohei Horikoshi continues working his way through the Final Act of the original manga series, fans are seeing both the heroes and villains steeling themselves for an even grander conflict to come than see during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. As both sides figure out their next steps, it's all too clear that the odds in the coming fight are heavily stacked in favor of the villains as they have too many factors keeping them protected.

