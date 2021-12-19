ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Blacksher, Grand Canyon hand San Francisco first loss 49-48

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dQsaIzQ00

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.

Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall.

Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

482K+
Followers
122K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy