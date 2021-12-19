Blacksher, Grand Canyon hand San Francisco first loss 49-48

Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.

Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall.

Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25