So, Super Mario Odyssey 2 may have leaked back in 2019, courtesy of an anonymous 4chan poster. Many don't pay attention to 4chan rumors and leaks because while on occasion they turn out to be legit, most of it is hogwash. That said, it seems like a 4chan post from 2019 is slowly coming true. Two years ago, someone took to 4chan to talk about the future of Mario and the future of Sonic the Hedgehog. At the time, the 4chan poster threw around the name "Sonic Frontiers" set in the Starfall Islands. This week, at The Game Awards, Sonic Frontiers was revealed and it's set in Starfall Islands. Is this just a lucky guess? It's possible, but it has many reexamining the post, which would provide our first details on a Super Mario Odyssey sequel if true.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO