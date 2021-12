The Dallas Mavericks have used a hardship waiver to sign former UNC wing Theo Pinson to its roster. Pinson has been with the Maine Red Claws, the G-League affiliate of the Boston Celtica, this season. Over 12 games with the Red Claws, Pinson is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. He is shooting over 40 percent from three.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO