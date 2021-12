In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, Koei Tecmo revealed that the next entry in their popular thoroughbred horse racing simulation game series will be arriving on Switch April 14, 2022 in Japan. Winning Post 9 2022 will be listed at a price point of 8,580 yen. For a look at the series, you can see our previous coverage of Winning Post 9 2021, which includes a video of gameplay here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO