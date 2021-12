Wildermyth is one of those games I've spotted out of the corner of my eye here & there, and it seemed interesting enough on paper, but with a busy schedule & a small team here at RPG Site, I simply didn't get a chance to check it out when it launched out of Early Access this Summer. However, the word of mouth surrounding this procedurally-generated RPG was so great, I knew I needed to set some time aside to check it out before the year came to a close.

