Early Literacy Playroom

Early language and literacy skills are the root of reading success, and it is never too soon to plant the seeds! In fact, the foundation of literacy begins developing at birth through positive everyday interactions and experiences. Research shows that talking, reading, singing, and playing with your child every day, from birth, helps build their brains, as well as important language, math, reading, and social skills for use in school and beyond. Young children learn new sounds, words, and letters when you talk, read, sing and write together.

