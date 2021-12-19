Early Literacy Playroom

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sanmarcostx.gov
 3 days ago

Children learn through play! Families can explore hands-on activities designed to...

www.sanmarcostx.gov

Times-Republican

How parents can support literacy at home

Early language and literacy skills are the root of reading success, and it is never too soon to plant the seeds! In fact, the foundation of literacy begins developing at birth through positive everyday interactions and experiences. Research shows that talking, reading, singing, and playing with your child every day, from birth, helps build their brains, as well as important language, math, reading, and social skills for use in school and beyond. Young children learn new sounds, words, and letters when you talk, read, sing and write together.
KIDS
KEYC

SMIF gifted $1 million for early literacy grant distribution

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Some local school districts have a new opportunity for grant funding thanks to a $1 million donation to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. The Mitchel Perrizo Jr. Leaders are Readers Fund has been established to promote early literacy for students primarily between kindergarten and third grade.
BLUE EARTH, MN
fantasticfunandlearning.com

Cardboard Tube Literacy Activities

If you are looking for an easy and inexpensive way to use what you have around your home to create fun, hands-on literacy activities for your kids, then you are in the right place! These cardboard tube literacy activities are great to learn the alphabet, practice early phonics skills, and tell stories to your kids in interactive and engaging ways.
KIDS
bannerpresspaper.com

Columbus Elementary holds literacy learning event

Over 65 kids filled the elementary library Monday evening, December 6, eager to learn through having fun. Cassie Kulhanek, the school librarian, guided the youngsters on an International Christmas journey that began with a video. Afterwards, the children gathered at stations throughout the library and the hallway to play games ...
EDUCATION
wmar2news

Children's Literacy

Literacy skills are one of the foundations of a successful education, and the best time to start fostering a love of reading is when kids are young. This holiday season, leave the tech toys behind and give the gift of reading. Local children's author Janie Pen loves to see kids...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Moultrie Observer

Educational foundation equipping volunteers to become literacy mentors

MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Educational Foundation (CCEF), in partnership with the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development, held its first literacy mentoring program training session earlier this fall and will conduct a second training on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Colquitt County Arts Center, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., Moultrie.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
newstalk941.com

Overton Teachers Bring New Practices To Classroom After Literacy Conference

Twelve Overton County school faculty members returned to the community with the latest reading practices after a statewide conference. K-6 Instruction Supervisor Melissa Savage said the 50th Annual Literacy Conference in Lebanon was an opportunity for educators to network and develop professionally. “This year in our school system, we were...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
The Citizen Online

Students shine at County Literacy Festival

Six middle school students emerged victorious at the Fayette County Middle School Literacy Festival, earning the opportunity to represent the school system at the Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) Literacy Days Festival. Students competed in the areas of Ready Writing and Poetry Recitation. A winner was selected for each...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
The 74

How a Literacy Curriculum Shift Helped Not Just Students, But Teachers, Too

This is the third in a series of four essays that reflect on a Knowledge Matters Campaign tour of school districts across Massachusetts. Part of a larger set of stories detailing the journey of educators across the country that have embraced a new vision of teaching and learning through implementation of high-quality instructional materials, this […]
EDUCATION
citynmb.com

Holiday Literacy Concert

Join Commissioner Daniela Jean, alongside State Senator Shevrin Jones, for the Holiday Literacy Concert on December 20th, 2021. There will be music, refreshments, goodies to take home, storytelling, and much holiday cheer! Come out to the Julius Littman Theater at 6:00pm to take part in the festivities! We hope to see you there!! Register for free at: https://bit.ly/3rGHRf1.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
coastalpoint.com

JMC hosts Latino Family Literacy Project

John M. Clayton Elementary School held its first Latino Family Literacy Project session this fall. Each week, families joined JMC teachers and Indian River High School Leo Club volunteers after school to learn about the benefits of reading at home. Children received homework help and had fun playing with their peers while parents attended classes focused on bilingual literature.
MILLVILLE, DE
veronews.com

John’s Island Foundation funds Fellsmere Learning Center for Literacy Services

Although Literacy Services of Indian River County has been serving adults living in Fellsmere since 2012, they did not have a functional space until the fall of 2020. This made it hard to have consistent programming and a presence in the community. When the City of Fellsmere offered space in the City Building, the organization eagerly agreed and set out to make it an effective learning environment for adults seeking to improve their English language and literacy skills.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
gmu.edu

Students push to bridge the digital divide, access to literacy

The idea of the digital divide was brought into sharp focus for Tawnya Azar, a George Mason University assistant professor of English, when she learned one of her students was completing all of her assignments on her mobile phone. Azar felt remorse for the way she had chastised her for turning in papers that were formatted incorrectly.
FAIRFAX, VA
Newberry Observer

National Family Literacy Month celebrated

NEWBERRY — National Family Literacy Month is celebrated during the month of November, and was done so here in Newberry County. This month-long celebration emphasizes the work literacy programs do to empower families and create a foundation for children’s learning experiences. The Newberry Family Literacy team acts as...
NEWBERRY, SC

