NICEVILLE, Fla. – Iowa and Penn State were the winners of the championship matches as the final day of the 2021 Collegiate Duals wrapped up on Tuesday evening. Iowa defeated NC State, 19-15, while Penn State defeated Arizona State, 29-10. In the third-place matches, Cornell (18-15 over Virginia Tech) and Missouri (26-9 over Lehigh) picked up wins to wrap up an impressive couple of days in Florida.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO