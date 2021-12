SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a violent robbery crew have been arrested and charged with hate crimes and other counts related to over 70 incidents of robbery, burglary and theft targeting Asian Americans in the South Bay, San Jose police announced Wednesday. In the fall of 2021, the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit concluded a yearlong, multi-jurisdictional investigation of “a prolific robbery crew that targeted victims of Asian descent; Asian females were frequently the targeted victims and many were injured during the robberies.” Those arrested were identified as — Anthony Michael Robinson, 24 from Stockton; Cameron Alonzo Moody,...

